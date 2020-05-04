MUMBAI: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell about 2% on Monday while stock markets came under renewed selling pressure. The NSE Nifty was down 5%, while commodity stocks faced the brunt of the sell-off.

For the RIL stock, it was its consumer businesses, particularly the telecom venture, to the rescue again.

Earlier today, the conglomerate announced another stake sale of its digital services unit Jio Platforms Ltd, with US private equity firm Silver Lake investing ₹5,655.75 crore, at an equity value of ₹4.90 lakh crore. This comes on the back of ₹43,574 crore investment by Facebook Inc in Jio Platforms, which was valued at ₹4.36 lakh crore equity value post the transaction.

The Silver Lake deal is at a 12.5% premium to the Facebook transaction.

“A second deal in less than a month of the mega RIL-Facebook deal re-affirms the strong value of Jio Platform and global demand," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage firm.

RIL has also announced a rights issue worth ₹53,125 crore. The massive fund infusion will not only help the company lower its debt but also provide funds for its digital ambitions.

“This is credit positive. Including the recently announced rights issue and investments by Silver Lake and Facebook Inc, RIL has announced initiatives that could reduce net debt by about $13.6 billion from reported net debt of $21.4 billion as on 31 March, 2020," Vikas Halan, senior vice president, corporate finance, Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement.

The infusion of marquee investors helps RIL and Jio Platforms in two ways. One Jio will be able to leverage global experience of Silver Lake and Facebook. Silver Lake has proven track record in large-scale technology companies.

"The collaboration with Facebook will give Jio a significant advantage on product and technological front to keep competitors miles away and grab a larger wallet share of consumers across domains viz. telecom, payments, retail etc," Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

Simultaneously, the fund infusion will shore-up Jio Platforms' balance-sheet at a crucial time. While the opportunity in the Indian retail is immense, RIL and Jio Platforms have significant investments to make, notably in customer acquisition and supply chain. “Execution holds the key and Reliance Retail would require significant efforts like micro-market strategy, feet on ground, customer & consumer-centric approach, etc. While we view the opportunity as immense, we believe Reliance Retail will take considerable time to gain scale," Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note after channel checks.

Nevertheless, the fund infusion will accelerate RIL’s diversification.

Digital services now account for 23.9% of the company's operating profit, up from 15.9% in the year-ago period. Along with the retail business, the company's consumer businesses accounted for 36% of total operating profit compared with 26% a year ago. The share of consumer businesses will rise further as RIL and Jio Platforms take JioMart to more consumers. That should provide RIL the much-required cushion from the current downtrend in commodity business.

