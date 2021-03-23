Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >After fighting for survival, Barbeque Nation aims for growth through IPO

After fighting for survival, Barbeque Nation aims for growth through IPO

Photo: iStock
2 min read . 10:15 PM IST Pallavi Pengonda

Barbeque Nation’s revenues have grown at a decent pace of about 20% annually over FY17-FY20

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd’s journey to its initial public offering (IPO) has been an eventful one. About three years ago, in January 2018, the company had received a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its IPO. It raised 80 crore in a pre-IPO round, selling shares at as high as 832 per share. The company was then valued at 2,250 crore pre-money.

But the IPO plans were deferred, with mid and small cap stocks being battered on the Street. The wait since then has been painful. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the restaurant business, with people staying indoors.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.