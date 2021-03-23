After fighting for survival, Barbeque Nation aims for growth through IPO

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd’s journey to its initial public offering (IPO) has been an eventful one. About three years ago, in January 2018, the company had received a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its IPO. It raised ₹80 crore in a pre-IPO round, selling shares at as high as ₹832 per share. The company was then valued at ₹2,250 crore pre-money.