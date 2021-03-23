After fighting for survival, Barbeque Nation aims for growth through IPO

After fighting for survival, Barbeque Nation aims for growth through IPO2 min read . 10:15 PM IST
Barbeque Nation’s revenues have grown at a decent pace of about 20% annually over FY17-FY20
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd’s journey to its initial public offering (IPO) has been an eventful one. About three years ago, in January 2018, the company had received a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its IPO. It raised ₹80 crore in a pre-IPO round, selling shares at as high as ₹832 per share. The company was then valued at ₹2,250 crore pre-money.
But the IPO plans were deferred, with mid and small cap stocks being battered on the Street. The wait since then has been painful. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the restaurant business, with people staying indoors.
