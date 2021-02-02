After healthy Q3, steady performance ahead may boost sentiments for Marico stock

Marico Ltd is having a good run. December quarter results announced last week are decent with better-than-expected consolidated revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to ₹2,122 crore. The most striking factor in the results is the 15% India business volume growth last quarter. This is the second consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth.

“Whilst the base on which this growth was delivered was no doubt soft, the strength of rebound was impressive with value added hair-oils volume growth accelerating to 21% (versus 4% in the September quarter), lifting the 2-year CAGR to more than 6% now, which is quite heartening considering the recent issues faced in the category," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 27 January. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. Further, Saffola (refined edible oils) did well in the December quarter, reporting 17% volume growth.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin declined by 99 basis points year-on-year to 19.5%, though the measure was flattish sequentially. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. To be sure, slower pace of growth in other expenses and advertising and sales promotion costs helped curtail the year-on-year drop in Ebitda margin. Note that gross profit margin contracted by 223 basis points, owing to higher input prices, especially of copra and rice bran. Overall, Marico’s Ebitda increased by 10.7% year-on-year to ₹413 crore.

What augurs well is that Marico has said it has witnessed early signs of cooling off in copra prices. Further, the company also expects rice bran oil inflation to be transient and decline over the next few months. “Recent price intervention, structural cost savings and likely easing of key raw material prices in 1-2 quarters augur well for profitability," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 29 January.

Meanwhile, shares of Marico have increased by 21% from its pre-covid highs in January 2020. Currently, the stock trades at around 42 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. “A few more quarters of sustained healthy performance could drive further rerating of the stock, in our view," said JM Financial analysts.

