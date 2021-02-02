After healthy Q3, steady performance ahead may boost sentiments for Marico stock

“Whilst the base on which this growth was delivered was no doubt soft, the strength of rebound was impressive with value added hair-oils volume growth accelerating to 21% (versus 4% in the September quarter), lifting the 2-year CAGR to more than 6% now, which is quite heartening considering the recent issues faced in the category," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 27 January. CAGR is compounded annual growth rate. Further, Saffola (refined edible oils) did well in the December quarter, reporting 17% volume growth.

