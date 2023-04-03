After high card additions in February, what are the triggers for SBI Card stock?2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 02:16 PM IST
- Shares of SBI Card have declined about 28% since the 52-week high in August. A couple of factors have weighed on investor sentiment. One, the pressure on the net interest margin
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd has been reporting steady growth in its credit cards outstanding instead of new card additions. Performance in the month of February has been encouraging. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI Card saw the highest new credit card additions of around 300,000 in February. Close peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added about 60,000 and 80,000, respectively. In terms of overall credit cards outstanding, SBI Card grew 2% sequentially in February while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank grew 0.6% and 0.4%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×