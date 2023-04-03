After high card additions in February, what are the triggers for SBI Card stock?

This was largely driven by rising interest rates and decline in the company’s revolver mix. Card service providers benefit when more users ‘revolve’ their credit, or pay some of their outstanding in the next billing period, rather than pay up all at one go. For SBI Card, this mix has been under pressure and is a cause for concern among investors. Analysts from Jefferies India point out that, “Increase in sourcing of customers with higher propensity to revolve (eg. self-employed, tier 2-3 cities) can lift revolver mix slowly by 150 basis points (bps) over FY24-26e." One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.