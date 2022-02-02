After higher capex boost, over to execution now for infra companies’ stocks

“Of the total capex basket, infrastructure capex (which has a higher multiplier impact on the economy) is budgeted to rise relatively lower at 11% in the upcoming fiscal with gross budgetary support rising faster at 30%. Within overall infrastructure basket, railways, renewable energy, and water sectors have seen the highest growth. Roads will see a meagre 0.8% rise in next fiscal over fiscal 2022RE," said Isha Chaudhary, director, CRISIL Research. It should be noted that the infrastructure capex includes road, railway, airport, port, housing, power, new and renewable energy, water, and rural development.