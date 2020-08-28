City gas distributor, Indraprastha Gas Ltd’s (IGL) June quarter earnings were depressed as covid-19 disruptions adversely impacted performance. Revenues declined by 59% year-on-year to ₹639 crore. This was driven by a sharp 57% year-on-year fall in sales volumes to 2.72 mmscmd (million standard cubic meters per day). The company’s compressed natural gas (CNG) sales were hit more than the piped natural gas (PNG) segment.

While IGL’s gross margins expanded year-on-year, Ebitda margins contracted owing to the negative operating leverage. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Lower other income and high depreciation costs further weighed on profitability, leading to a much faster pace of 85% year-on-year decline in net profit to nearly ₹32 crore.

The situation is expected to improve hereon and how quickly volumes recover is crucial. “IGL volumes have recovered to about 80% of normal levels in August which is higher than about 65% of normal levels clocked by Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) with similar volume mix," said Pratik Chaudhuri of Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 26 August. Even so, the ongoing covid-19 will keep meaningful volume recovery at bay in the near-term. Jefferies builds in an 18% year-on-year decline in IGL’s volumes for financial year 2021 and 25% decline for MGL.

Note that shares of IGL and MGL have declined by about 20% from their respective pre-covid highs in January-February. Even so, based on Bloomberg data, MGL trades at a relatively cheaper valuation of about 12 times estimated financial year 2022 earnings while IGL trades at nearly 20 times. Investors are willing to assign higher valuation multiples to IGL owing to better volume performance although some analysts are cautious on the stock given high valuations. “We think (valuation) prices in the robust earnings outlook but does not leave much cushion for any regulatory risks," points out Chaudhuri.

“We remain wary of medium-term risks to CNG margins from imminent enabling of open access for city gas distribution networks and CNG volumes from plausible shift towards electric mobility for buses and three-wheelers segment as targeted by the recently notified Delhi electric vehicle policy," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via