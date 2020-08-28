After muted Q1FY21, pace of volume recovery key for IGL

Note that shares of IGL and MGL have declined by about 20% from their respective pre-covid highs in January-February. Even so, based on Bloomberg data, MGL trades at a relatively cheaper valuation of about 12 times estimated financial year 2022 earnings while IGL trades at nearly 20 times. Investors are willing to assign higher valuation multiples to IGL owing to better volume performance although some analysts are cautious on the stock given high valuations. “We think (valuation) prices in the robust earnings outlook but does not leave much cushion for any regulatory risks," points out Chaudhuri.