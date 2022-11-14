Investors hope for Emami glow in next quarter

“A significant miss on our expectations and the improbability of a sharp revival led to a reduction of about 8% each in our FY23/FY24 Ebitda forecast. However, because of the 10% tax rate guidance for FY23/FY24 versus its earlier estimate of 17.5%/18%, there is no material change at the earnings per share level for both years," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 11 November.