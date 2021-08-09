Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) have risen as much as 36% since it announced a change in leadership on 11 May. The company said it has appointed Sudhir Sitapati as managing director and chief executive officer for five years effective 18 October.

After the massive rally in the stock, GCPL’s investors are now awaiting Sitapati’s plans and strategies. JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd’s analysts see a likely path to more than 20% returns over 15-18 months given the likelihood of new avenues emerging post the change.

In short, going ahead, all eyes will be on what Sitapati brings to the table. This is key for GCPL’s investors and could potentially trigger further re-rating, said analysts. “This spurt (stock performance since new CEO announcement) is just the first step of what could be a potentially massive revitalization of both earnings and RoCE over the next few years, leading to a sustained re-rating as well," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 5 August. RoCE is return on capital employed.

View Full Image Looking robust

Meanwhile, GCPL’s June quarter (Q1FY22) results are not bad, with consolidated year-on-year revenue growth at 24%. True, this is helped by a favourable base as revenues were flattish in Q1FY21. However, two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at around 11% is nothing to sneeze at.

GCPL’s sales in the home care and personal care segments grew 14% and 29%, respectively. Within home care, household insecticides (HI) put up a strong show. Further, personal wash and hygiene growth was led by a robust performance in India.

Overall, gross profit margin contracted by 231 basis points (bps) year-on-year, which is a bit of a disappointment. One basis point is 0.01%. Even so, GCPL managed to expand its Ebitda margin by 42bps, helped by relatively lower advertising and publicity expenses. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

“Key negatives were the soft performance in Indonesia and continued high cost inflation pressures in India," said JM Financial’s analysts in a report on 4 August. Recovery in Indonesia was hurt by the second covid-19 wave and adverse macroeconomic factors. Note that GCPL’s India Ebitda margins fell year-on-year owing to higher input costs. Analysts expect some near-term pressure on domestic business margins due to higher costs.

According to JM Financial, “Key result positives were India home care (mainly HI) clocking a very strong quarter and Africa sustaining its double-digit steady state growth trajectory. The Africa business reported a two-year constant currency CAGR of 11%."

To be sure, GCPL’s shares are about 28% above their pre-covid highs seen in early 2020. The stock trades at 44 times estimated earnings for FY23 based on Bloomberg data. The recent stock performance may well limit significant upsides from a near-term perspective.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.