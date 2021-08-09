After Q1, Godrej Consumer’s investors await new CEO’s strategy

In short, going ahead, all eyes will be on what Sitapati brings to the table. This is key for GCPL’s investors and could potentially trigger further re-rating, said analysts. “This spurt (stock performance since new CEO announcement) is just the first step of what could be a potentially massive revitalization of both earnings and RoCE over the next few years, leading to a sustained re-rating as well," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 5 August. RoCE is return on capital employed.