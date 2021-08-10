After Q1, Indian Hotels’ investors need faster pace of normalisation

Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 10 August, said, “Despite the second covid wave, standalone RevPAR nearly doubled as compared to last year due to ARR growth and occupancy improvement, as the impact this time around was less severe and the recovery was faster as compared to the first wave." RevPAR stands for revenue per available room and ARR is average room rate. Standalone RevPAR increased to Rs1992 in Q1FY22 from Rs992 in Q1FY21.