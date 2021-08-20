After Q1, Info Edge’s outlook is decent but stock remains pricey

Info Edge (India) Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY22) results were nothing to complain about. Standalone revenues grew 14% year-on-year to Rs320 crore. The company saw a 67% year-on-year rise in its billings to Rs314 crore. However, billings were 24% lower sequentially due to the impact of seasonality.

Further, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 31.2% during the quarter, which was better than expectations, helped by better operating leverage. Ebitda margin expanded 1280 basis points (bps) from the March quarter, though the measure is down 610bps year-on-year. One basis point is 0.01%.

There is some risk to margins ahead as employee costs could be higher. Info Edge’s management indicated to analysts that there could be some pressure on its employee expenses if strong demand for product and tech employees sustains. Note that product and tech employees together form more than 15% of the company’s total workforce of around 4,500.

“Moreover, the company continues to spend aggressively in Jeevansathi and is also likely to increase spends in the real estate vertical (as demand situation is improving). Consequently, we cut our Ebitda margin estimates for FY22-24 by 60-170bps," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 16 August. At the same time, the broker has raised its standalone earnings per share forecasts for Info Edge by 3-5% over FY22-24 to factor in strong billings trends in Naukri and a bump-up in other income. Note that Info Edge’s net cash position has increased after the partial stake sale during Zomato's public listing.

Meanwhile, the Info Edge stock has declined around 8% from its 52-week highs seen on 6 January. But it’s not as if valuations are reasonable. “We like Info Edge’s market-leading position in the recruitments and real estate classifieds space but continue to find valuations rich. Our SoTP-based Fair Value increases to Rs4,400 (Rs3,550 earlier) largely due to a change in the value of investee companies and a modestly higher multiple for core recruitment business," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 17 August. SoTP refers to sum-of-the-parts valuation.

On Friday, Info Edge’s shares were traded around 1% lower at Rs5,430 apiece in early deals on the National Stock Exchange. JM Financial’s SoTP-based target price for Info Edge stands at Rs5,460 per share. “We retain a ‘hold’ rating on the stock as we await new upside triggers," the broker said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics