After Q1, Info Edge’s outlook is decent but stock remains pricey

“Moreover, the company continues to spend aggressively in Jeevansathi and is also likely to increase spends in the real estate vertical (as demand situation is improving). Consequently, we cut our Ebitda margin estimates for FY22-24 by 60-170bps," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 16 August. At the same time, the broker has raised its standalone earnings per share forecasts for Info Edge by 3-5% over FY22-24 to factor in strong billings trends in Naukri and a bump-up in other income. Note that Info Edge’s net cash position has increased after the partial stake sale during Zomato's public listing.

