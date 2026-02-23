After Q3 positives, Street’s lofty earnings growth forecasts face reality checks
Aggregate sales for the Nifty 500 universe grew 11%, the highest in 11 quarters, mainly led by the benefits of goods and services tax cuts flowing through select sectors.
India Inc.’s December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings surprised positively on some counts. For instance, on an aggregate basis, the Nifty 500 index companies delivered strong double-digit profit-after-tax growth of 19% in Q3 (adjusted for extraordinary items), the highest in eight quarters, showed an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The top 10 incremental profit contributors, primarily from the oil & gas, metals, financial, and telecom sectors, together contributed around 50% of the incremental year-on-year earnings growth.