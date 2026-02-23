A part of India’s underperformance is also linked to relentless selling of equities by foreign portfolio investors, even as domestic institutional investors have been net buyers. Amid evolving global trade dynamics and geopolitical tensions, the recent India-EU trade deal has helped revive confidence among foreign investors. But the long-pending US-India trade negotiation is seen as a deciding factor for the trajectory of foreign fund flows. For now, uncertainty on tariffs continues after the US Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.