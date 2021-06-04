After Q4, Burger King’s appetizing guidance may support stock’s valuations

Burger King is now looking at a gross margin of 66% in FY22 and 68% in FY24. For perspective: gross margin in FY21 stood at 64.5%. The number of stores is expected to increase to 470 in FY24 from 320 in FY22. As on 31 March, the company had 265 stores. Further, from a same store sales growth (SSSG) point of view, Burger King is looking at a flattish performance in FY22 vis-à-vis FY20. This is encouraging, considering that the current quarter (June) is set to be a washout owing to the pandemic-led lockdowns. “This implies that delivery sales are ramping-up fast even when dine-in is struggling and enhances confidence on Burger King achieving average revenue per store higher than pre-pandemic levels in a more normalized environment," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 27 May.