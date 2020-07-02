MUMBAI: The Phoenix Mills Ltd can be considered a proxy for shopping malls in the country. A look at the company’s March quarter results could well give an indication of the pain that empty malls have brought on the sector during the covid-19 lockdown.

But first, what is Phoenix’s strategy on rentals to cope with the pandemic crisis? IIFL Securities Ltd analysts wrote in a report on 1 July, “Management highlighted that it has reached an agreement with majority of the retailers (>70%, excluding multiplexes), for allowing a 50% rebate in rentals for the lockdown period and graded reduction in rentals for the next 3-9 months, till consumption is back to about 70-75% of last year’s run rate."

To have enough liquidity cushion, Phoenix is also looking to raise funds up to ₹1,200 crore.

Coming to the results announced earlier this week, consolidated revenues for the March quarter fell nearly 45% year-on-year to ₹399 crore. For comparison, revenues had grown by 22.5% for the nine-month ended December, over the same period last year.

Phoenix derives revenues from four sources: retail, residential, commercial, hospitality & others. True, the biggest hit to revenues last quarter came from the residential segment. However, the retail segment is Phoenix’s biggest revenue contributor and the segment saw its revenues decline by 7% last quarter. The company’s rental income fell by 11% for the March quarter. Note that rental income had increase by 7% year-on-year for the nine-month ended December.

The hit in the March quarter comes from the closure of malls owing to the covid-19 lockdown starting 25 March. In fact, some states had asked shopping malls to close operations even before the lockdown to protect people from contracting the virus.

For Phoenix Mills, the worst is yet to come with the pain expected to be deeper in the June quarter due to the longer period of the lockdown.

From 8 June, the company has reopened malls in Lucknow, Bengaluru and Bareilly. Average daily consumption in Bengaluru has reached 38% versus average daily consumption during June 2019.

Nonetheless, covid-19 remains a big challenge because social distancing is an enemy of mall visits. This means a slow recovery even after the medium-term, impacting performance for this financial year severely. Even beyond that, much depends on how the covid-19 situation evolves.

Notwithstanding a steep impact on retail & hospitality portfolio in FY21, ICICI Direct Research said it remains positive on Phoenix Mills given its quasi play on India’s consumption story, quality of assets, healthy balance sheet & strategic expansion plans. While the Phoenix Mills stock has recovered from its lows seen in May, the shares are still as much as 43% lower than its 52-week trading high seen in February.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated