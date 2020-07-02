After Q4FY20, investors will await Phoenix Mills' rise from the ashes post FY21

But first, what is Phoenix’s strategy on rentals to cope with the pandemic crisis? IIFL Securities Ltd analysts wrote in a report on 1 July, “Management highlighted that it has reached an agreement with majority of the retailers (>70%, excluding multiplexes), for allowing a 50% rebate in rentals for the lockdown period and graded reduction in rentals for the next 3-9 months, till consumption is back to about 70-75% of last year’s run rate."