After RBI’s bonanza, New Delhi cannot sit out the second wave hit

Meanwhile, the toll of the pandemic has been severe among the weaker sections of the country. Ergo, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that from nobel laureate Abhijeet Banerjee to Kotak Mahindra Bank chief Uday Kotak, most want the government to step up again on the stimulus. What perhaps differs is the focus of the stimulus. Kotak has advocated increasing both the social spending as well as giving support to sectors most hit from the pandemic. In essence, the government continues to do its damage control for firms and also gives cash to Indians to spend.

