After robust Q3, Hero Moto needs stronger demand to sustain stock’s valuations

Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s December quarter results are healthy. Festive season sales helped even as the key highlight remained the strong operating performance despite rising commodity costs.

As analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd point out, Ebitda margin expanded 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 14.5%, versus an expectation of a sequential decline, led by better gross margins and lower-than-expected other expenses. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

Little wonder, shares of Hero MotoCorp hit a new 52-week high on Friday on the NSE.

Note that prices of aluminium, steel and other precious metals have continued to rise consistently post easing of lockdowns and are up significantly year-on-year. In this backdrop, Hero MotoCorp’s 36% year-on-year Ebitda growth to Rs1414 crore is nothing to sneeze at. Robust sales volume and a combination of strategic initiatives such as cost reduction efforts to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs and operational efficiencies, helped.

Overall, revenues increased by almost 40% year-on-year to Rs9,776 crores. Here, sales volumes increased by almost 20% while realization increased at a slightly slower pace of 17%.

To be sure, sales growth momentum has slowed down post the end of the festive season. The company’s volumes declined by 3.1% y-o-y in January. As such, near-term volume concerns remain. While the impact of raw material cost inflation is expected to get compensated by price increases taken in October 2020 and January 2021, further price hikes can impact volumes. Metal prices have continued to rise in the current quarter too and the street will be watchful on operating performance moving forward.

“Industry is grappling with steep increases in input costs and Hero MotoCorp needs to witness stronger retail demand trends so as to pass on the additional cost inflation to customers. Entry level segment has been witnessing affordability issues and weaker consumer sentiment. This remains the key to profitability," wrote analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 5 February.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has outperformed other OEMs in the past 5-6 months due to better supply management and large rural franchisee; however, there is pressure on economy and executive segment bikes because of stress on earnings at the bottom of the pyramid.

The company has introduced six celebration edition models to help reach the production milestone of 10 crore units. The four motorcycles - Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro and Glamour and two scooters - Destini 125 & Maestro Edge 110 will go on sale from February 2021.

Going ahead, how volume growth shapes up is a key monitorable, especially with raw material costs being high. The Hero MotoCorp stock trades at about 19 times estimated earnings, based on Bloomberg data. Valuations are not particularly cheap, according to some analysts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via