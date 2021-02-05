After robust Q3, Hero Moto needs stronger demand to sustain stock’s valuations

To be sure, sales growth momentum has slowed down post the end of the festive season. The company’s volumes declined by 3.1% y-o-y in January. As such, near-term volume concerns remain. While the impact of raw material cost inflation is expected to get compensated by price increases taken in October 2020 and January 2021, further price hikes can impact volumes. Metal prices have continued to rise in the current quarter too and the street will be watchful on operating performance moving forward.

