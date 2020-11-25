After slow IPO, Gland Pharma finds more takers in secondary markets

Fortune favours the brave. Gland Pharma Ltd’s IPO didn’t have enough takers in the non-institutional category. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed only 0.24 times. And only half of the shares set aside for high net-worth investors found takers. But whoever stuck their neck out is already sitting on decent gains.

The stock is now at ₹2054.45, up 37% over its offer price of ₹1500 during the IPO. For an issue that offered full allotment for every application in the non-institutional category, it’s been among the best performing IPOs for investors.

One of the reasons demand was tepid during the IPO was the fact that the company is majority-owned by a Chinese firm. But this was only a small factor, analysts said, who added that investors were shying away owing to rich valuations. But with a 37% jump, valuations have got even richer. What gives?

Note that the above two factors hadn’t stopped institutional bidders from lapping up the issue during the IPO. The company has impressed with its 18-25% revenue growth it had posted in key markets as US and India over FY18-20 and its prospects going forward look decent too. The company has a strong exposure to the US market, deriving more than 60 per cent revenues from the geography. And it follows a B2B business model (supplies and sales through partnerships with other pharma majors), with analysts pointing out that the firm has a marquee set of investors.

In the US market, Gland Pharma files new product applications and owns IP rights for various filings. Post approval, the product can be offered to multiple partners through non-exclusive partnerships, and this drives economies of scale. The company also gets a share of profits from sales of product through partners. Since it gets a share of profit from partners, the company can command better valuations compared to plain contract manufacturers, say analysts. Its backward integration for key products also benefits margins. The company’s operating margins stood at 39.5% in FY20.

Gland’s portfolio comprises of complex products as injectables, which are relatively difficult to manufacture and hence see less competition. Almost 41% of the products that had been approved and launched prior to FY19 had less than 5 competitors in the US market. The growth opportunity in the generic injectables segment which is expected to see $68 billion worth of drugs go off patent between 2021-25 also remains strong. Further its manufacturing facilities have not faced any regulatory issues since inception, which is a key positive according to analysts.

However, the sustenance of the financial performance in coming quarters will be key to maintaining these valuations. Analysts at Ambit Capital estimate the company’s earnings will grow 24% annually over FY20-23 and based on their estimates the stock trades at 28 times FY22 earnings.

