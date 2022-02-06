After strong Q3, IndiGo faces virus, crude risks

As on 30 September, IndiGo’s negative net-worth was about ₹4,500 crore. But, there is ample cash. As on 31 December, the company’s free and restricted cash stood at ₹7,814 crore and ₹9,505 crore, respectively. This is also one factor that has kept sentiments upbeat for the IndiGo stock despite the pandemic and the consequent losses. The airline also saw domestic market share gains. Small wonder, IndiGo’s shares have risen 31% from pre-covid highs in January 2020.

