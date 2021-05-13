After strong Q4, multiple earnings triggers remain in place for JSPL

Meanwhile, the company’s debt had been a key concern and so has been the low profitability of the power business. Post completion of Oman steel divestment, which helped reduce debt, rising cash flows in the steel business have fast-tracked debt reduction further. Net debt has declined to ₹10,589 crore on a standalone basis and Rs19,332 crore on a consolidated basis, after repayment of ₹2,462 crore recently. The debt reduction is further boosting earnings. The company management plans to reduce debt to ₹15,000 crore by end of FY22. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expect the company's net debt to be reduced to ₹11,200 crore by the end of FY23, driven by strong cash flows. The company is also divesting its power business, which can help reduce debt further.