MUMBAI: Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd are about 27% lower than its highs seen in January. Unfortunately for investors, March quarter results announced on Saturday bring little respite.

The company’s standalone Ebitda fell as much as 56% for the March quarter on a year-on-year basis to ₹394 crore. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; a key measure of profitability. Profits were impacted on account of loss of sales due to the covid-19 lockdown. Plus, prices were weaker in the viscose stable fibre (VSF) and caustic soda segments. Even so, Grasim’s Ebitda is above some analysts’ expectations helped by lower costs in the VSF business.

For the March quarter, overall revenues dropped 19% over the same period last year. But, muted Ebitda performance together with high depreciation and finance costs resulted in a whopping 77% drop in pre-tax earnings.

After the March quarter, near-term demand recovery would be slow. The company has understandably toned down expectations for the June quarter. The lockdown-led demand slowdown would substantially impact the operational and financial performance for current quarter, pointed out Grasim in its March quarter earnings presentation.

And that’s not all. “Outlook for both the key business segments, VSF and chemical, looks challenging in the near-term," wrote analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 14 June. One reason for this is due to covid-19’s adverse impact on textile demand. “Higher VSF inventory in China (125 days at March-end) may keep the prices volatile in the near-term," point out Emkay analysts. Additionally, in the chemicals segment, increase in domestic capacities is expected to weigh on prices until demand recovery is seen.

Needless to say, these factors would keep meaningful appreciation in the stock price at bay for a while. The risk of investment in group companies such as Vodafone Idea Ltd is also a key overhang, point out analysts. “With expectation of a further rise in debt (pending capex of ₹5000 crore amidst weak earnings outlook) and continued overhang of capital allocation to group companies, we now assume a higher 60% holding company discount (50% earlier) to value its key holdings," said analysts from Edelweiss Securities Ltd in report on 13 June.

