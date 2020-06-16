After subdued Q4, near-term growth elusive for Grasim Industries

And that’s not all. “Outlook for both the key business segments, VSF and chemical, looks challenging in the near-term," wrote analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 14 June. One reason for this is due to covid-19’s adverse impact on textile demand. “Higher VSF inventory in China (125 days at March-end) may keep the prices volatile in the near-term," point out Emkay analysts. Additionally, in the chemicals segment, increase in domestic capacities is expected to weigh on prices until demand recovery is seen.