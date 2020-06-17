MUMBAI: State-owned oil marketing company (OMC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s (HPCL) March quarter results were weak. The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹27 crore, a sharp 99% decline from the year-ago period. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise for investors considering the covid-19 led demand disruptions during the quarter.

"Adjusted for tax reversal and prior period taxes, HPCL’s net loss came in at ₹1,380 crore versus our estimate of an ₹1,840 crore loss," wrote analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 16 June.

HPCL like its larger peer, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), saw massive inventory losses during the quarter. It’s worth noting that HPCL was able to report better core gross refining margin (GRM) compared with BPCL. According to analysts’ estimates, adjusting for inventory loss, HPCL’s core GRM for the March quarter was $9.4 per barrel compared with $7.4 a barrel for BPCL. This could also be the reason for the optimism in HPCL’s stock post results. HPCL’s shares were trading more than 3% higher in early deals on Wednesday, a day when the Nifty 50 index was down.

But further upsides in the stock would depend on how the demand recovery shapes up this financial year. In general, OMCs are expected to report better numbers for this quarter, helped by inventory gains.

Refining margin environment continues to remain muted. As the world gradually emerges from the covid-19 led restrictions, demand for petroleum products is expected to see some improvement. This, in turn, would augur well for refining margins.

On the other hand, after about twelve weeks, retail auto fuel prices are being increased again consistently, which should help marketing margins. HPCL is best placed to gain from better marketing margins thanks to its higher exposure to this segment compared to the refining segment. "We remain optimistic on retail price hikes as reasonable marketing margin is crucial for success of BPCL’s privatisation," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 17 June.

While that’s helpful, overall demand recovery remains paramount for investor sentiment to improve. The good news is that HPCL’s valuations are not demanding. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined by about 18% so far.

