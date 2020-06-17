After subdued Q4FY20, all eyes on recovery in FY21 for HPCL

HPCL like its larger peer, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), saw massive inventory losses during the quarter. It’s worth noting that HPCL was able to report better core gross refining margin (GRM) compared with BPCL. According to analysts’ estimates, adjusting for inventory loss, HPCL’s core GRM for the March quarter was $9.4 per barrel compared with $7.4 a barrel for BPCL. This could also be the reason for the optimism in HPCL’s stock post results. HPCL’s shares were trading more than 3% higher in early deals on Wednesday, a day when the Nifty 50 index was down.