Against inflation, equity valuations may get hurt

The jury is still out on whether this steep inflation is transient or not, but forms are passing on the burden of increased costs to customers to protect margins from further erosion. However, while hiking prices, firms are careful that they don’t put off potential customers and hurt the nascent demand influx. That companies are striving to save margins is comforting for investors in these sectors. Also, this risk is not unique to Indian firms. Analysts at fund-flow tracker EPFR Global highlight that four out of five US firms reported third quarter earnings that exceeded consensus expectations. However, three out of five US businesses report they raised prices in the past 90 days as headline inflation climbed to a 31-year high of 6.2% in October, said EPFR’s latest report.

