Going by Nomura's estimates, for Asian economies, every 5% local currency depreciation, can push retail inflation up by 20 basis points, on an average. The impact seems muted, but a lot depends on how commodity prices move from hereon. Easing global commodity prices could offset the surge in inflation boost from a weaker currency, Nomura said. However, if softening commodity prices were to reverse, for any reason, then the outlook darkens for EM currencies.

