AGR ruling gives Vodafone Idea a shot at survival but painful journey ahead

Note that the company currently has an annualised Ebitda of ₹6,100 crore, which is expected to increase to ₹10,000 crore after certain additional cost synergies fall in place. This is far short of what is needed for the dues. "Since the last tariff hike was about none months ago, it may be time for another tariff hike. In any case, there is no way Vodafone Idea will survive without meaningful tariff hikes," says the analyst quoted above.