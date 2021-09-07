Festival season is here and builders are licking their lips

“The month of August witnessed property registration of 6,784 units (including primary and secondary sales) for Mumbai city, around 16% higher than 5,873 units registered in August 2019 (implying a 2-year CAGR of 7.5%) and 2.5 times of August 2020 sales of 2,642 units. August 2021 was the first month reflecting the sales/registrations post restoration of stamp duty back to 5%," said the IIFL report on 6 September. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. Further, listed developers are guiding for a 20-25% CAGR in sales value over the next three years, much higher than the last three/five-year CAGR of 9%/5%, respectively, the report added.