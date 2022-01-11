Ahead of Infosys Q3 results, ISG shares robust demand outlook for 2022

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd see the strong double-digit growth outlook for 2022/FY23 from ISG as a positive. In a report dated 11 January, the domestic brokerage house said that it supports our view that the demand momentum should continue to support growth in IT Services despite the high base. "More importantly, growth remains broad-based in both 4QCY21 as well as for 2022E. We expect strong initial commentary from Indian IT services companies for FY23 over the duration of the 3Q results season," added the report.