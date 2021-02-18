Ahead of spectrum auctions, Bharti Airtel is spending cash elsewhere

Just three years ago, Airtel had sold shares in its DTH venture to Warburg Pincus to increase cash levels. Evidently, it's sitting in a far more comfortable position as far as its balance sheet goes. Note that less than three months ago, the company had spent nearly Rs3,000 crore to increase its stake in Indus Towers Ltd. This decision, too, had seemed intriguing at the time, raising questions whether the company as throwing good money after bad. After all, the fragile state of Vodafone Idea Ltd does raise the prospect of significant value erosion at Indus Towers.

