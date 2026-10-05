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Chart beat: AI boom drives current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read5 Oct 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Taiwan and Korea lead high-value tech supply chain segments, benefiting from rising AI demand, while Southeast Asia is focused on low-value assembly.
Taiwan and Korea lead high-value tech supply chain segments, benefiting from rising AI demand, while Southeast Asia is focused on low-value assembly.(REUTERS)
Summary

The AI boom is widening the current account gap between North and Southeast Asia, as chip exports lift Taiwan and Korea while data-centre imports and higher oil costs weigh on Southeast Asia.

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In a stark contrast, the current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia is widening amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Northeast Asia is seeing a current account surplus, with the reading surging to a record high of $538 billion, based on the 12-month sum to July 2026. On the other hand, current account deficits across parts of Southeast Asia have increased.

In a stark contrast, the current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia is widening amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Northeast Asia is seeing a current account surplus, with the reading surging to a record high of $538 billion, based on the 12-month sum to July 2026. On the other hand, current account deficits across parts of Southeast Asia have increased.

A current account surplus is seen when a country has a positive current account balance, indicating that it exports more than imports. Conversely, a current account deficit occurs when a country's total payments for imported goods, services and income exceeds its total earnings from exports and receipts from abroad.

Southeast Asia lags

“Taiwan and Korea dominate higher-value upstream segments of the tech supply chain, which enable them to capture significant export upside from surging demand for AI servers and memory chips, whereas parts of Southeast Asia are more concentrated in lower-value assembly and downstream manufacturing, which benefit less from the AI boom,” said Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 28 September.

Also Read | In AI race, software is now winning alongside chips

Moreover, data centre investment is proving more import-intensive, leading to persistent electronics trade deficits in Thailand.

In the ongoing global macroeconomic backdrop, a steep current account deficit exposes Southeast Asian nations to increased risk of currency depreciation, making them more vulnerable. For North Asia, it means strong external financing conditions.

Further, the West Asia war-led oil supply shock is expected to amplify this divide. “Higher oil prices are a negative terms-of-trade shock for Southeast Asia, most visibly in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, which do not have the surging chip export price offsets of Northeast Asia,” according to Nomura.

Also Read | AI now enters the dreamworld
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketChart beat: AI boom drives current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia

Chart beat: AI boom drives current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read5 Oct 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Taiwan and Korea lead high-value tech supply chain segments, benefiting from rising AI demand, while Southeast Asia is focused on low-value assembly.
Taiwan and Korea lead high-value tech supply chain segments, benefiting from rising AI demand, while Southeast Asia is focused on low-value assembly.(REUTERS)
Summary

The AI boom is widening the current account gap between North and Southeast Asia, as chip exports lift Taiwan and Korea while data-centre imports and higher oil costs weigh on Southeast Asia.

Gift this article

In a stark contrast, the current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia is widening amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Northeast Asia is seeing a current account surplus, with the reading surging to a record high of $538 billion, based on the 12-month sum to July 2026. On the other hand, current account deficits across parts of Southeast Asia have increased.

In a stark contrast, the current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia is widening amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Northeast Asia is seeing a current account surplus, with the reading surging to a record high of $538 billion, based on the 12-month sum to July 2026. On the other hand, current account deficits across parts of Southeast Asia have increased.

A current account surplus is seen when a country has a positive current account balance, indicating that it exports more than imports. Conversely, a current account deficit occurs when a country's total payments for imported goods, services and income exceeds its total earnings from exports and receipts from abroad.

Southeast Asia lags

“Taiwan and Korea dominate higher-value upstream segments of the tech supply chain, which enable them to capture significant export upside from surging demand for AI servers and memory chips, whereas parts of Southeast Asia are more concentrated in lower-value assembly and downstream manufacturing, which benefit less from the AI boom,” said Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 28 September.

Also Read | In AI race, software is now winning alongside chips

Moreover, data centre investment is proving more import-intensive, leading to persistent electronics trade deficits in Thailand.

In the ongoing global macroeconomic backdrop, a steep current account deficit exposes Southeast Asian nations to increased risk of currency depreciation, making them more vulnerable. For North Asia, it means strong external financing conditions.

Further, the West Asia war-led oil supply shock is expected to amplify this divide. “Higher oil prices are a negative terms-of-trade shock for Southeast Asia, most visibly in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, which do not have the surging chip export price offsets of Northeast Asia,” according to Nomura.

Also Read | AI now enters the dreamworld
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketChart beat: AI boom drives current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia
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