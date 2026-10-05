Chart beat: AI boom drives current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia

In a stark contrast, the current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia is widening amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Northeast Asia is seeing a current account surplus, with the reading surging to a record high of $538 billion, based on the 12-month sum to July 2026. On the other hand, current account deficits across parts of Southeast Asia have increased.
In a stark contrast, the current account divergence between North and Southeast Asia is widening amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Northeast Asia is seeing a current account surplus, with the reading surging to a record high of $538 billion, based on the 12-month sum to July 2026. On the other hand, current account deficits across parts of Southeast Asia have increased.
A current account surplus is seen when a country has a positive current account balance, indicating that it exports more than imports. Conversely, a current account deficit occurs when a country's total payments for imported goods, services and income exceeds its total earnings from exports and receipts from abroad.
Southeast Asia lags
“Taiwan and Korea dominate higher-value upstream segments of the tech supply chain, which enable them to capture significant export upside from surging demand for AI servers and memory chips, whereas parts of Southeast Asia are more concentrated in lower-value assembly and downstream manufacturing, which benefit less from the AI boom,” said Nomura Global Markets Research report dated 28 September.
Moreover, data centre investment is proving more import-intensive, leading to persistent electronics trade deficits in Thailand.
In the ongoing global macroeconomic backdrop, a steep current account deficit exposes Southeast Asian nations to increased risk of currency depreciation, making them more vulnerable. For North Asia, it means strong external financing conditions.
Further, the West Asia war-led oil supply shock is expected to amplify this divide. “Higher oil prices are a negative terms-of-trade shock for Southeast Asia, most visibly in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, which do not have the surging chip export price offsets of Northeast Asia,” according to Nomura.