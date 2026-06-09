Is the global IT stock rout a wake-up call for AI optimists?

Optimism on an artificial intelligence-led investment boom is facing a reality check globally. What started with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index's over 4% drop on Friday—its biggest since April 2025—spread quickly to the tech-dominated Asian markets of South Korea, Taiwan and Japan on Monday. Although not seen as an AI play yet, India too felt the heat.
Optimism on an artificial intelligence-led investment boom is facing a reality check globally. What started with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index's over 4% drop on Friday—its biggest since April 2025—spread quickly to the tech-dominated Asian markets of South Korea, Taiwan and Japan on Monday. Although not seen as an AI play yet, India too felt the heat.
There has been euphoria over expectations that increased AI adoption would create new software spending and digital transformation opportunities for large IT companies/hyperscalers and replace traditional service models. Asian companies with exposure to the AI value chain hogged the limelight amid AI product launches and robust demand for high-bandwidth memory chips.
There has been euphoria over expectations that increased AI adoption would create new software spending and digital transformation opportunities for large IT companies/hyperscalers and replace traditional service models. Asian companies with exposure to the AI value chain hogged the limelight amid AI product launches and robust demand for high-bandwidth memory chips.
But investors are now wondering how long it will take for AI-related investments to convert into substantial IT revenue growth and whether large global IT stocks are overvalued. This concern came to the fore last week after semiconductor company Broadcom Inc’s forecast for its AI chip sales in FY27 disappointed investors.
Besides, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar has warned that AI spending is currently driven by a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out). He added that many companies are consuming tokens without linking their AI models to real returns on investment. Tokens are data units processed by AI models when reading input and generating output.
“For investors, the next phase of the AI trade may be less about owning everything with an AI label and more about identifying the companies that are actually monetizing the buildout,” Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said in a note on 8 June. She added that some global AI leaders may need to deliver very strong results simply to justify current valuations.
The growing probability of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve could also be rattling investors. Higher cost of capital could weigh on clients of IT companies investing heavily in AI expansion.
Indian IT companies
Indian IT companies are finding their feet in a fast-evolving AI scenario. Tier-I companies recently started disclosing their nascent AI revenue.
But an interest rate hike by the US Fed would be an additional headwind, especially for Indian IT companies because there are lingering concerns over AI spending eating into services and software enterprise budgets, said Kumar Rakesh, an automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India. Renewed investor interest in Indian IT stocks can happen only in a scenario of cyclical recovery, which appears to be delayed, he said.
The FY27 revenue growth guidance by Infosys and HCL Technologies was modest, with a muted outlook on discretionary IT spending by clients. Recently, the Infosys management told JM Financial Institutional Securities that there is no material change in the demand environment versus the start of the June quarter (Q1FY27).
Q1FY27 is unlikely to exhibit similar strength sequentially as seen in Q1 of the past few years, largely due to a slower volume pickup and a decent Q4FY26 base, it added.
At the Nomura Investor Forum Asia 2026, the Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro managements said client budgets on IT services have been largely stable in 2026 (estimates) versus 2025. But the demand softness that TCS started seeing in the last few weeks of Q4FY26 due to the West Asia war has continued impacting all verticals except energy, resources and utilities.
Wipro pointed to elevated competitive intensity, especially in large-cost takeout projects. In this scenario, it’s hardly surprising that the Nifty IT index is down 25% so far in 2026.
The Nasdaq recovered after Friday’s rout and gained 0.86% on Monday.