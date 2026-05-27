After earnings beat, AIA Engineering banks on new mining solution for volume uptick

AIA Engineering’s shares have gained about 10% in two days, after its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹362 crore, beating Street estimates.
Profitability was aided by rupee depreciation, better exports realization, and improved product mix, even though volume growth was just 2%. Revenue rose 10% to ₹1,250 crore in Q4FY26. However, revenue and Ebitda growth for April-December (9MFY26) was 1% and 6%.
AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content called grinding media, used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries. Investors also seem excited about the successful completion of trial of a new grinding solution, comprising grinding media, mill liners and discharge system, for a mining company in Latin America (Latam). AIA is holding similar trials with another miner in the same region, and it will be completed in 2-3 months.