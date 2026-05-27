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After earnings beat, AIA Engineering banks on new mining solution for volume uptick

Ashish Agrawal
3 min read27 May 2026, 02:47 PM IST
AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries.
AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries.(Pexel)
Summary

Successful conversion of miners to hi-chrome media and acceptance of mill liners could lead to further re-rating of AIA Engineering shares

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AIA Engineering’s shares have gained about 10% in two days, after its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda jumped 20% year-on-year to 362 crore, beating Street estimates.

AIA Engineering’s shares have gained about 10% in two days, after its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda jumped 20% year-on-year to 362 crore, beating Street estimates.

Profitability was aided by rupee depreciation, better exports realization, and improved product mix, even though volume growth was just 2%. Revenue rose 10% to 1,250 crore in Q4FY26. However, revenue and Ebitda growth for April-December (9MFY26) was 1% and 6%.

Profitability was aided by rupee depreciation, better exports realization, and improved product mix, even though volume growth was just 2%. Revenue rose 10% to 1,250 crore in Q4FY26. However, revenue and Ebitda growth for April-December (9MFY26) was 1% and 6%.

AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content called grinding media, used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries. Investors also seem excited about the successful completion of trial of a new grinding solution, comprising grinding media, mill liners and discharge system, for a mining company in Latin America (Latam). AIA is holding similar trials with another miner in the same region, and it will be completed in 2-3 months.

The new system could reduce power consumption by about 15%, besides improving throughput. “The acceptance of the mill optimisation solution after years of efforts is a key development and can lead to strong volume growth over FY26–30,” noted JM Financial Institutional Securities. The broking firm also revised its FY27-28 Ebitda estimates upwards by 4%, factoring in rupee depreciation.

Also Read | AIA Plans $1.6 Billion Buyback as CFO Says Momentum Strong

AIA could also benefit from structural shift in the global mining industry, primarily in Latam, facing declining yields. This is forcing miners to adopt high-chrome grinding media that are high-cost but also generate high yield, against the currently used forged grinding media.

Realization stood at 178 per kg in Q4FY26, but the management has guided for it to be sustainable, at around 165 per kg. AIA garners almost two-thirds of its revenue from exports that saw steep rise in freight rates due to the West Asia war. But it managed to pass on the cost. The rates have moderated now, per the management. But there is still some uncertainty due to changes in routes, leading to an increase of 10-15 days in shipping duration.

Also Read | Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.85% YOY

AIA expects margins to improve with the commissioning of its renewable energy capacity, expected by July. Renewables would provide about two-thirds of its power needs, and generate savings of 1,000 per tonne.

The stock has risen 35% from its 24 March lows and trades at 31x FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. Successful conversion of miners to hi-chrome media and acceptance of mill liners could lead to further re-rating.

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Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketAfter earnings beat, AIA Engineering banks on new mining solution for volume uptick

After earnings beat, AIA Engineering banks on new mining solution for volume uptick

Ashish Agrawal
3 min read27 May 2026, 02:47 PM IST
AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries.
AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries.(Pexel)
Summary

Successful conversion of miners to hi-chrome media and acceptance of mill liners could lead to further re-rating of AIA Engineering shares

Gift this article

AIA Engineering’s shares have gained about 10% in two days, after its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda jumped 20% year-on-year to 362 crore, beating Street estimates.

AIA Engineering’s shares have gained about 10% in two days, after its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda jumped 20% year-on-year to 362 crore, beating Street estimates.

Profitability was aided by rupee depreciation, better exports realization, and improved product mix, even though volume growth was just 2%. Revenue rose 10% to 1,250 crore in Q4FY26. However, revenue and Ebitda growth for April-December (9MFY26) was 1% and 6%.

Profitability was aided by rupee depreciation, better exports realization, and improved product mix, even though volume growth was just 2%. Revenue rose 10% to 1,250 crore in Q4FY26. However, revenue and Ebitda growth for April-December (9MFY26) was 1% and 6%.

AIA manufactures metal balls with high-chrome content called grinding media, used to crush raw materials across mining, cement, and power industries. Investors also seem excited about the successful completion of trial of a new grinding solution, comprising grinding media, mill liners and discharge system, for a mining company in Latin America (Latam). AIA is holding similar trials with another miner in the same region, and it will be completed in 2-3 months.

The new system could reduce power consumption by about 15%, besides improving throughput. “The acceptance of the mill optimisation solution after years of efforts is a key development and can lead to strong volume growth over FY26–30,” noted JM Financial Institutional Securities. The broking firm also revised its FY27-28 Ebitda estimates upwards by 4%, factoring in rupee depreciation.

Also Read | AIA Plans $1.6 Billion Buyback as CFO Says Momentum Strong

AIA could also benefit from structural shift in the global mining industry, primarily in Latam, facing declining yields. This is forcing miners to adopt high-chrome grinding media that are high-cost but also generate high yield, against the currently used forged grinding media.

Realization stood at 178 per kg in Q4FY26, but the management has guided for it to be sustainable, at around 165 per kg. AIA garners almost two-thirds of its revenue from exports that saw steep rise in freight rates due to the West Asia war. But it managed to pass on the cost. The rates have moderated now, per the management. But there is still some uncertainty due to changes in routes, leading to an increase of 10-15 days in shipping duration.

Also Read | Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.85% YOY

AIA expects margins to improve with the commissioning of its renewable energy capacity, expected by July. Renewables would provide about two-thirds of its power needs, and generate savings of 1,000 per tonne.

The stock has risen 35% from its 24 March lows and trades at 31x FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. Successful conversion of miners to hi-chrome media and acceptance of mill liners could lead to further re-rating.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketAfter earnings beat, AIA Engineering banks on new mining solution for volume uptick
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