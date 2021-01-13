Airfare rule tweaks offer cushion to Indian airlines but demand concerns persist

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has extended the restrictions on domestic airfares--floor and cap--by slightly more than a month to 31 March. Also, the proportion of tickets to be sold below the median fare of the band has been reduced to 20% from 40%.

This provides some relief for airlines, grappling with demand slowdown in a post pandemic world. Plus, it is also helpful considering the March quarter is a relatively lean season.

Varun Ginodia, analyst, Ambit Capital said, “The extension of fare cap would offer a cushion to more vulnerable airlines, as it can delay a potential price war that can be kicked off by stronger players. Additionally, smaller proportion of seats sold below the median fare of the band offers some comfort on profitability. Overall, the move delays the anticipated consolidation in the aviation sector."

Even so, the move is hardly a game changer for the fortunes of the sector, where demand recovery to pre-covid levels is expected to be rather slow. In any case, with more capacity being deployed, analysts don’t have a strong outlook on fares. Further, business related travel is not expected to recover any sooner and rising covid-19 cases pose a risk.

“Travel demand has a negative correlation to increase in the number of covid cases. For instance, in Europe, as covid cases have spiked (over Nov-Dec) due to a second wave / new virus strain of covid, air travel demand in the continent has dropped by 4–6 percentage points over the last two months," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 11 January.

True, positive developments on the coronavirus vaccine augur well and that may increase the confidence of the passenger to fly often. On the other hand, the improvement in the macro-economic scenario could drive crude oil prices higher. This can be detrimental for airlines if demand does not pick up adequately. In the coming days, these factors remain key moniterables. As things stand, demand is a big worry from a near-term perspective. “Overall, consolidation remains an inevitable theme in the long-term due to broken balance sheets," says Ginodia.

Meanwhile, shares of listed Indian aviation firms, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd have fared well on the bourses despite the pandemic. InterGlobe runs the IndiGo airline, India’s largest. In the past six months, shares of InterGlobe and SpiceJet have risern around 60% and 90%, respectively, with both the stocks touching fresh 52-week highs on the NSE in December. Given the troubles in the sky, valuations don’t appear to be factoring in the risks sufficiently.

