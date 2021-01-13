Airfare rule tweaks offer cushion to Indian airlines but demand concerns persist

True, positive developments on the coronavirus vaccine augur well and that may increase the confidence of the passenger to fly often. On the other hand, the improvement in the macro-economic scenario could drive crude oil prices higher. This can be detrimental for airlines if demand does not pick up adequately. In the coming days, these factors remain key moniterables. As things stand, demand is a big worry from a near-term perspective. “Overall, consolidation remains an inevitable theme in the long-term due to broken balance sheets," says Ginodia.