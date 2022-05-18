Airtel has good Q4; 5G, tariff hike in focus now

Meanwhile, shares of the company are up nearly 2% so far in CY22. Analysts reckon tariff hikes will be a key trigger for the stock. The management indicated that it is ready for 5G. Investors should closely track the company’s strategy on 5G. “With improved free cashflow generation, cashflow relief from moratorium on government dues and ongoing rights issue, we think Bharti remains well-placed to compete with R-Jio on 5G rollouts," wrote Aditya Bansal, analyst at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 18 May.

