Airtel outperforms peers in Q4; debt reduction underwhelms

Airtel’s average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to ₹178 from ₹163 in Q3. For perspective: Q4 Arpu of Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea stood at ₹168 and ₹124, respectively. As a result, Airtel’s mobile services India segment reported 9.5% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue to ₹17,617 crore. In comparison, Jio and Vodafone’s sequential revenue growth stood at 8% and 5%, respectively. Airtel’s healthy revenue performance can be attributed to the rise in Arpu led by healthy flow through of tariff revision and strong 4G customer additions.