Airtel’s June quarter results show its world is flat post-covid

In the low income segment, recharges are estimated to have reduced. Of course, curtailed business activity in some industries would have also had a role to play. On the other hand, work from home in many industries led to an increase in call activity and was an offsetting factor. It’s important to note here that even if voice traffic had increased meaningfully, revenues and profits would not have moved meaningfully, simply because of the bundled pack phenomenon, which comes with unlimited talk time.