Airtel share price lags as the ‘but it competes with RIL’ narrative takes hold

MUMBAI: At first, every sign of trouble at Vodafone Idea Ltd resulted in a rally in shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. In fact, as this column pointed out in February this year, the tougher the Supreme Court (SC) acted against India’s telcos, the higher the company’s shares rose. Airtel’s one year-returns then stood at over 100% in mid-February, making it the biggest gainer among Nifty stocks at the time. The narrative then was that the Indian telecom market was quickly turning into a duopoly, and that Airtel would be a key beneficiary.

But after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) went on its relentless fundraising drive, the narrative has quickly changed. Investors now almost expect a near monopoly position for RIL subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. Airtel shares have underperformed RIL by 45% since the latter announced a massive deal between Facebook Inc. and Jio Platforms. Many more deals followed and at last count, RIL has raised nearly Rs1.9 trillion at Jio and its retail subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

"Bharti’s massive underperformance recently has been on account of what we term ‘but it competes with RIL’ concerns. At the core, this concern is really a ‘RIL is gunning for an eventual ultra-dominant, near-monopoly or monopoly position’ concern," Rohit Chordia and Aniket Sethi, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd said in a 28 October note.

According to the report, investors frame these concerns in different ways – “RIL has fresh funds, it will burn cash again", a view which got reinforced when it announced new content-rich postpaid plans and a drop in its fixed broadband tariffs. Another concern being expressed is “RIL will bid aggressively for 5G spectrum and Bharti will no option but to match the bid".

"(Investors are) ignoring the fact that only a very small proportion of funds infused into Jio Platforms (JPL) have been retained at the JPL level... (there is no) deliberation on why an RIL, which is now a clear revenue market share leader, should pay up for 5G spectrum despite a favorable spectrum demand-supply equation for RIL and Bharti," Kotak’s analysts counter.

Perhaps the best counter came from Bharti Airtel itself, when it announced stellar results for the September quarter. It reported a sharp increase in the subscriber base in both the mobile broadband and fixed broadband segments, and consolidated Ebitda rose by over 11%, compared to the mere 2-3% increase analysts had estimated.

"Bharti’s continued solid execution and the fact that it is actually ‘competing well with RIL’ is a moot point (investors should note) as well," Kotak’s analysts say. Besides, its net debt to Ebitda is at less than three times, and its financial position is much stronger than other telcos that have struggled to withstand Jio’s onslaught. But investors seem to be in no mood to relent.

Airtel shares continue to trade about 35% below the median target price of 27 analysts, according to Bloomberg data. In contrast, the rally in RIL shares has forced analysts to play catch up and regularly increase their target price. The fact that both secondary market investors and large private equity firms have placed massive bets on the ‘RIL will dominate the market’ trade is telling with regards to how competition dynamics in India’s telecom market is now perceived.

