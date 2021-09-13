Airtel stock at new high as delayed JioPhone launch boosts sentiment

Analysts at Macquarie and CLSA too agree that the JioPhone Next launch is not a big concern for Bharti Airtel. Macquarie maintains an outperform rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of ₹867. CLSA has also retained a buy call and raised the target to ₹825 per share. “The telecom firm had an 18 times jump in data usage. Arpu is up 46% from lows and we expect it to rise to ₹199," CLSA said in its latest report. In June, Bharti Airtel added 2.4 million subscribers in its visitor location register, a proxy for active subscribers, after recording a decline of 5.7 million in May, indicating that the worst was behind.