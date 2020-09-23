Airtel, Vodafone Idea feel the heat of Jio’s new postpaid plans

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5-6% in Wednesday trade after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd announced new tariff plans for postpaid customers. Shares of Jio’s parent Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained 1.6%. RIL separately announced a new investment in its unit Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Jio’s new ₹399 base plan is priced similar to Vodafone Idea and is 20% cheaper than Airtel’s existing entry level postpaid plan. But Jio stepped up the value proposition offering higher data than Vodafone Idea and more content subscriptions than Airtel in the entry level pack.

But how big an impact this can have on Airtel and Vodafone Idea has to be seen.

Note that Jio already has a much cheaper ₹199 per month postpaid plan. Still, Jio continues to lag in postpaid business, despite emerging as a large telecom firm in the Indian market. Vodafone Idea and Airtel together have a lion's share of postpaid subscribers in India-71% in FY20 data compiled by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd show.

Customer loyalty in the postpaid business helped incumbents retain a large portion of their subscribers, even as the market size declined in recent years.

Even then, incumbents cannot take it easy. Postpaid has higher realizations and provides stable revenues. Of late, this segment of the business has become a focus area for incumbents, especially Airtel.

To protect this business incumbents will have to step-up complementary services and this will raise costs. “Our back of the envelope calculations (assuming ~50% deal costs to telcos) suggest that matching of the offering to all postpaid customers base could result in additional annual costs of ₹1,800-2,500 crore, which is ~4.2% and ~15.8% of Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s annualized EBITDA, respectively," ICICI Direct Research said in a note. EBITDA is earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.

Also, many fear that renewed aggression by the market leader (Jio) may inflict churn in Airtel and Vodafone Idea's postpaid mobile business.

The impact will be pronounced on Vodafone Idea whose financial position is already weak and has to contend with cost rise. “In our view, Vodafone Idea's 23 million postpaid subscribers are likely to churn as its service quality gap widens and Jio's refreshed postpaid offering is well-timed to leverage this opportunity," analysts at Jefferies India said in a note. Ends

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via