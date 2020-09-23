Airtel, Vodafone Idea feel the heat of Jio’s new postpaid plans

To protect this business incumbents will have to step-up complementary services and this will raise costs. “Our back of the envelope calculations (assuming ~50% deal costs to telcos) suggest that matching of the offering to all postpaid customers base could result in additional annual costs of ₹1,800-2,500 crore, which is ~4.2% and ~15.8% of Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s annualized EBITDA, respectively," ICICI Direct Research said in a note. EBITDA is earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.