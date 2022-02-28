Bharti Airtel Ltd will acquire Vodafone Plc’s 4.7% equity stake in mobile tower installation company, Indus Towers Ltd, taking its stake in the latter to 46.4%, for an undisclosed sum.

Airtel, though, said it is protected by a capped price that is lower than the price for shares of Indus Towers sold by Vodafone on 24 February, which works out to nearly ₹227 apiece. Analysts are thus pencilling in Airtel’s outgo to be ₹2,500-3,000 crore. “Assuming a 5% discount to Indus Tower’s current market price, Bharti will pay ₹2,600 crore for the 4.7% stake," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 27 February.

View Full Image More at stake

Protection of its existing shareholding in Indus, continued provision of services from the tower company, and dividend income are other benefits of this deal.

Yet, Airtel’s investors are not excited. On Monday, Airtel’s shares closed 0.3% lower than the previous day’s close.

View Full Image Pumping funds

Analysts see this move as a bad capital allocation strategy, especially when 5G auctions are around the corner. Plus, this is not the first time such concerns have surfaced. “It gives Airtel’s investors a sense of déjà vu. Similar concerns had emerged on the company’s capital allocation strategy when Airtel had increased its stake in Indus by about 5% in 2020 and when it bought 20% stake of Warburg Pincus in the direct-to-home (DTH) business in 2021," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house, requesting anonymity.

Airtel has invested around ₹8,600 crore over the past 15 months, including the current transaction, to raise its stake in Indus Towers and buying back 20% stake in the DTH business, analysts at Jefferies India pointed out. Bharti can potentially invest up to ₹11,600 crore for an additional 21% stake in Indus Towers, said the Jefferies report.Vodafone Plc has indicated that it wants to sell its remaining 21% stake in Indus. “Concerns over capital allocation and, in turn, adequate deleveraging of the balance sheet is likely to de-rate Bharti’s multiples," according to Jefferies.

Airtel has said the stake purchase would be done only when the amount paid to Vodafone Plc is infused as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). VIL will use this amount to pay off its outstanding dues towards Indus Towers.

Helping a weak competitor Vodafone Idea to raise funds is a negative for Airtel, say analysts. Interestingly, Airtel has said it supports the government’s desire to have three private telecom companies.

The Airtel management has reiterated that its ultimate objective is to take a controlling stake in Indus Towers and to monetize it at an appropriate time.

BofA Securities is of the view that there is no material benefit for Bharti Airtel to continue to increase its stake in Indus as there would be low demand for a potential investor looking to buy stake in a tower company given the market dynamics in India of the three big telcos and three big tower companies.

Meanwhile, in the December quarter, Airtel outperformed peers Reliance Jio and Vodafone on key parameters of mobile services subscriber base and average revenue per user. A key driver for the Airtel stock remains revenue growth in its India business operation and market share gains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.